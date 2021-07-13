Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh have a mini-Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 reunion: 'Sonu Ka Titu'

Actor Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh had a Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety reunion on Monday. The actors took to their respective Instagram Stories to share a picture each.

Sharing it, Kartik addressed Sunny as 'Sonu Ka Titu'. In the picture, the two are seen seated in a car, perhaps out on a drive together.

The two actors have co-starred in films like Pyaar ka Punchname 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Sunny also had smaller roles in Kartik's films Pati Patni Aur Woh and Akaash Vani.

Kartik Aaryan has a slew of films lined up; he will be seen next in Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik has also signed up for a film titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha but the makers have now decided to change the name to avoid hurting sentiments of communities. The film's director Sameer Vidwansmade the announcement recently.

"A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting any sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional," the filmmaker shared in Instagram.

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan.

Sunny, meanwhile, will be seen in the role of Lakshman in Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush. The film also stars Kriti Sanon.

Kartik, who has mostly maintained a low profile, recently posted a picture of his grandfather after his death. Sharing a childhood picture, he wrote: "Hope I get your swag some day. RIP Naanu."

Earlier in the year, Kartik had been in news for Karan Johar's Dostana 2. In April, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had released a statement saying that the film will be undergo recasting. The original cast had included Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik and newcomer Lakshya.