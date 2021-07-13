Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh have a mini-Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 reunion: 'Sonu Ka Titu'
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh have a mini-Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 reunion: 'Sonu Ka Titu'

Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh have worked in a number of films together including Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 08:58 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh shared a picture each of their reunion.

Actor Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh had a Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety reunion on Monday. The actors took to their respective Instagram Stories to share a picture each.

Sharing it, Kartik addressed Sunny as 'Sonu Ka Titu'. In the picture, the two are seen seated in a car, perhaps out on a drive together.

The two actors have co-starred in films like Pyaar ka Punchname 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Sunny also had smaller roles in Kartik's films Pati Patni Aur Woh and Akaash Vani.

Kartik Aaryan has a slew of films lined up; he will be seen next in Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik has also signed up for a film titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha but the makers have now decided to change the name to avoid hurting sentiments of communities. The film's director Sameer Vidwansmade the announcement recently.

"A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting any sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional," the filmmaker shared in Instagram.

Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh shared this picture.

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan.

Sunny, meanwhile, will be seen in the role of Lakshman in Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush. The film also stars Kriti Sanon.

Also read: When Amitabh Bachchan was in debt of over 90 crore: ‘Creditors used to land at our door, be abusive, threatening’

Kartik, who has mostly maintained a low profile, recently posted a picture of his grandfather after his death. Sharing a childhood picture, he wrote: "Hope I get your swag some day. RIP Naanu."

Earlier in the year, Kartik had been in news for Karan Johar's Dostana 2. In April, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had released a statement saying that the film will be undergo recasting. The original cast had included Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik and newcomer Lakshya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kartik aaryan sunny singh bollywood sonu ke titu ki sweety

Related Stories

bollywood

Sherni actor Sharat Saxena, at age of 70, stuns fans with his toned physique; fans call him 'Indian hulk'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 07:47 PM IST
hollywood

Tom Cruise takes 'socially-distanced' photos with fans at Euro 2020 final

PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 07:35 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP