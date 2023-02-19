Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on his recent pic with Sara Ali Khan in Udaipur

Kartik Aaryan has broken his silence on his recent picture with Sara Ali Khan in Udaipur that emerged online. A little over a week ago, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik were spotted standing next to each other as they smiled and shared a conversation. In a new interview, Kartik also revealed if he is doing a film with Sara. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan spotted chatting, are they together in Udaipur?)

After their picture was shared on social media platforms, the two actors posted photos from Udaipur on their respective Instagram Stories but didn't mention one other. The two actors featured in the film Love Aaj Kal, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, in 2020. They were reportedly in a relationship then for a short time.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik said, "We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bohut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai (So somebody there clicked a picture. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos)."

When asked if they are doing a film together, Kartik hesitated for a brief moment before saying, "As of now aesa kuch announcement nahi hai. Aur as of now toh abhi pata nahi mujhe (As of now there is no such announcement. And as of now I don't know anything)."

In the photo of Kartik and Sara that emerged online, he was seen in a checked shirt while Sara opted for a white crop top and black tights. Later, Sara shared a picture collage on Instagram. The collage featured the hotel where she was staying and a peek at her Rajasthani thali. Kartik shared a picture of the lakeside in Udaipur and wrote, “Now.”

Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. Fans will see her in Karan Johar's next, Ae Watan Mere Watan. Apart from that, she will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's next film, an anthology, Metro In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

Fans saw Kartik last in Shehzada, helmed by Rohit Dhawan. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles. It hit the theatres on February 17. Apart from this, he also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film and a romantic musical Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.

