Kartik Aaryan buys Mumbai apartment for over 17 crore: Report

Actor Kartik Aaryan invested in a property recently. As per documents accessed by Indextap.com, he bought an apartment in Mumbai for ₹17.50 crore. It is reportedly located in Siddhi Vinayak Building, in the Presidency co-operative society of Juhu area. Also read: Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan announces title and release date of film

Kartik's property investments

Kartik Aaryan buys a new apartment in Mumbai.

Previously, a report claimed that Kartik has rented Shahid Kapoor's home and paying a rent of ₹7.5 lakh per month. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor's new property investment in the same area of Juhu. Reportedly, his family also owns a house on the eighth floor of the building while his new apartment is located on the second floor.

Karthik's new flat

According to a report of Money Control, Kartik's new Mumbai apartment comes with an area of 1916 feet (sq feet). The transfer deed of the deal showed a stamp duty of ₹1.05 crore. The documents for the property were registered on June 30.

Karthik's Versova flat

In 2019, Kartik had reportedly purchased a flat in Versova where he lived as a paying guest in his struggling days. It is said he paid a sum of ₹1.60 crore for the flat which is located at Rajkiran Co-op Housing Society on Yari Road. A stamp duty of ₹9.60 lakh was also reportedly included in the deal. The report added that the flat had a carpet area of 459 sq ft (with the total being 551 sq ft) and was located on the fifth floor of the building.

Meanwhile, Kartik's last outing was Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. The Sameer Vidwans film has mostly received positive reviews and was praised by social media users. The film is having a decent run at the box office and recently crossed the ₹50 crore mark.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast in a Gujarati family setup. Besides Kartik and Kiara, it also has Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Anuradha Patel and Siddharth Randeria. Shikha Talsania and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of the film. Kartik will be next seen in Chandu Champion.

