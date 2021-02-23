Kartik Aaryan celebrates three years of 'life changing' Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday reminisced about the 'life changing' experience of working on the 2018 romantic-drama Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety by sharing a short clip. The movie, which also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh, clocked three years today.

Kartik took to Instagram and posted a short clip from the film to commemorate the three-year anniversary.

The two-minute video showed the climax scene from the film featuring Kartik as Sonu, Sunny as Titu, and Nushrratt as Sweety. With the purpose of stopping his friend from getting married, Sonu delivers a powerful and emotional line. He says, " Kya yeh sachi kya main jhutha, baat toh sirf itni si hai Titu ya toh ye ya toh mai (Either she's telling the truth or I am, the matter is you need to choose between her or me)."

Thanking filmmaker Luv Ranjan, Kartik termed the experience of working in the film as 'life-changing.' Kartik wrote in the caption, "Exactly 3 years ago, my life changed!! Thank you Luv sir for Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety."

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra chimed into the comments section and left lovestruck, heart, and thumbs-up emoticon.