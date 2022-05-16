Kartik Aaryan 'chats' with a baby in hilarious mashup video for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: ‘Theatre mein rona mat tu’

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. On Sunday, Kartik shared a hilarious, edited video of himself on his Instagram handle, in which he was seen talking to a baby on phone. The film is slated to release on May 20. Also Read: Kartik Aaryan talks about filling Akshay Kumar's shoes in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'Comparison na hi karein to better hai'

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Advance bookings are open. Releasing this Friday. Jaldi book kar lo (book your tickets fast).” In the video, Kartik is seen speaking to a baby on phone and telling him that someone didn't get the ticket for the film because they didn't have an advance booking. He further tells him to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with his family. He also jokes that he should not cry at the movie theatre.

Actor Sanya Malhotra and singer Sophie Choudry dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. Singer Armaan Malik wrote, “Legend level promotions.” Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha Khan Nadiadwala wrote, “Hahaha too cute KA love it,” and “Oh dear I can't stop watching it ya outstanding.”

One fan commented, “Amazing way to promote your film. Very innovative.” While one said, “What a video lol,” many dropped laughing emojis in the video's comments section. One fan said, “Two babies in a frame,” another one commented, “Blockbuster loading.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a follow-up to 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan and featured actor Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist tasked with uncovering the truth of an ancestral palace believed to be haunted. The sequel, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Kartik playing a character similar to Akshay's.

The film will also star Kiara Advani and Tabu. Actor Rajpal Yadav will reprise his role of Chhota Pandit from the first instalment.

