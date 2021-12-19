Kartik Aaryan cracks up as fan poses in front of his Lamborghini, jokes it is a ‘lovely car'

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting in Delhi for his upcoming film Shehzada. On Sunday, the actor shared a photo of one of his fans posing in front of his Lamborghini.

The fan posted a picture of herself with the song Subah Subah from Kartik's film Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety in the background. Reposting the video on Instagram Stories, Kartik wrote, “Lovely car.” In another Instagram Story shared by him, he was seen playing football in a playground.

Kartik Aaryan shares a picture of his fan. (Instagram)

The fan captioned it, “Shehzade ki Lamborghini. She also shared a photo with Kartik and captioned it with his name and a heart emoji.

The fan also posted a clip of Kartik wearing a white T-shirt and pyjamas while walking on a football ground. In the video, Kartik can be seen playing with young boys and scoring a goal.

On Saturday Kartik shared a video and wrote: “Dilli ki sardi mein dhuein nikal rahe hain (Delhi is so cold, our breath is turning vapour to because of that)." In the video, Kartik also panned the camera to the crew of the film Shehzada.

Shehzada is directed by Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan. The film also stars actor Kriti Sanon in the lead role and Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. This is the film’s second schedule and the previous one was wrapped up last month. The film is a remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also starred Pooja Hegde and Tabu.

In an interview with ANI, Kartik talked about his struggles and failures. He said: “My struggles and failures taught me the real value of things. They have kept me grounded. Especially because of my lows, I have never let success get to my head. I will never forget to keep one foot on the ground while flying high and achieving my dreams.”

