Reddit is convinced Kartik Aaryan dined with Prateek Kuhad's ex-girlfriend Niharika Thakur in London

Kartik Aaryan is currently vacationing in London and his pictures had a stark resemblance with the location and pictures shared by ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. But Reddit has confirmed the actor was actually with Niharika Thakur, who was earlier in relationship with singer Prateek Kuhad. Niharika, a doctor settled in the UK, had shared a very similar picture of the table from high tea at Claridge's in London, as shared by Kartik on his Instagram Stories on Sunday. Also read: Are Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan vacationing together in London? Actors dine at same hotel, share pics around same time

Kartik had shared a picture of the "Only black tea for me." The table showed a cup of milk tea and a cup black tea along with scones, some butter, jam and milk.

A Reddit user shared an Instagram Story shared by Kartik and one shared by Niharika Thakur. Niharika's Instagram Story was shared a few hours apart. A Reddit user commented on the post, “All I learnt is Kartik is really bad at taking food pics.” Another said, ”The difference in aesthetics in both stories lol." A Reddit user asked, “His mum dad and sister all are docs did they set him with her? Another said, “Wait...dint Sara also update from the same location? I think yes.” A comment also read: “Maybe he’s with Sara? Oh that would be so interesting.” A person called all of it a “cold mess”.

Kartik and Sara were earlier in a relationship during the filming of their 2020 film Love Aaj Kal. In an interview in August last year, Kartik had confirmed their breakup as he said he was single since 1.25 years. He was recently rumoured to be in relationship with Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan.

Prateek Kuhad had confirmed his breakup with Niharika in an interview with Hindustan Times in November last year. He had said, “I am not (in a relationship). I have not been really vocal about it for a while. Some people still think (I’m in a relationship), but I have not been in a relationship for a little while now. Things ended some time ago.” He added, “I’m single. I broke up recently.”

