Kartik Aaryan wins flaunts bundle of cash in video from Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali bash. Watch

Kartik Aaryan has his hands full with cash, literally. The actor attended Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party in Mumbai on Sunday and won a lot of cash in games played on the occasion. Ayushmann even shared a video in which Kartik can be seen with a thick wad of cash in his hands. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali bash: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon step out in ethnic. See pics

Standing alongside Kartik Aaryan, who is seen in high spirits with several ₹500 currency notes in his hand, Ayushmann says in the video, “Ye aadmi box office pe hi nahi Diwali pe bhi itne saare paise jeet gaya hai. Itne saare paise kisko milne chahiye, kaunsi picture ko? (Not just at the box office, this man has won so much money on Diwali as well. Which film should get a lot of money)?” Kartik replies, “I think Doctor G ko milne chahiye. Sab log jaise jald se jald nazdeekhi aur door ke cinema gharo mein (I think Doctor G should get a lot of money. Everyone should watch the movie in theatres near and far).” Ayushmann sends him back saying, “khelne wapis jao (go back and play).”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Yeh aadmi chahta hai ki #DoctorG ko box office par paise milne chahiye!! (this man wants Doctor G to make a lot of money at the box office) @kartikaaryan #DiwaliBash.”

Fans of the two actors were happy to see them together. A fan commented, “Koki with Ayush ommggg I can’t believe.” Another said, "2 self-made superstars together." A fan joked, “When boys find money in their jeans.” One more fan said, “ED ki raid dalane padegi fir (Enforcement Directorate will have to raid your house).”

Ayushmann's Doctor G is a campus comedy which released in theatres on Friday. It collected ₹9 crore in first two days. His co-star Rakul Preet Singh also attended the bash.

Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the commercial success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is the third highest grossing Bollywood film of the year 2022 with gross worldwide collection of ₹266 crore.

