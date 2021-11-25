Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kartik Aaryan gives shout out to 4-year-old fan who recreated Dhamaka scene: ‘Cutest version of Arjun Pathak’. Watch

On Thursday evening, Kartik Aaryan reposted a video on his Instagram with the caption: “Cutest version of Arjun Pathak from Europe. Thank you for the worldwide love.”
Kartik Aaryan gave a shout out to one of his young fans.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 08:11 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan, who stars in the recently released film Dhamaka, shared an adorable video featuring one of his young fans. On Thursday evening, the actor reposted a video on his Instagram with the caption: “Cutest version of Arjun Pathak from Europe. Thank you for the worldwide love.”

Arjun Pathak is the television presenter Kartik plays in Dhamaka. The video shared by him shows a four-year-old child artist named Katha Shinde repeating one of Kartik’s lines from the movie. Recreating the scene where Kartik takes a pledge, Katha says: “Jo bhi kahunga sach kahunga (I'll speak the truth, whatever I say).” The young fan is also dressed like Kartik’s character – in a blazer and sporting a bespectacled look.

Sharing Kartik's response on her own profile, Katha wrote: “What else do I want… When the real Arjun Pathak reposts my act on his own Instagram. Thank you so much, Kartik Aaryan. I can't describe in words how happy I am today… already on cloud nine.”

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka also stars Mrunal Thakur as the protagonists wife. The Hindustan Times review of Dhamaka read: “…the film is indeed Kartik's most challenging performance so far. After being labelled as the monologue king, and having dabbled in romcoms such as Pyaar Ka Punchnaama films, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chhupi and so on, Kartik's Arjun Pathak in Dhamaka not only shows his range as an actor but also touches upon a different genre and emotion.”

On the day of the film’s release, Kartik paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. In an Instagram post, the actor wrote: “Aaj kaan mein sirf Thank You bola (Just said thank you today)! Ganpati bappa moriya. Feeling blessed with all the love coming from the industry. Can’t wait for the fans to watch it!”

Kartik Aaryan’s list of upcoming movies also includes Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shehzada, for which he is currently in Delhi.

 

