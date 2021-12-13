Kartik Aaryan hangs out with sister in Delhi, makes fun of her as she fails to send him his snap: ‘50 rs cut karo’

Kartik Aaryan is currently in Delhi and making the most of his time in the capital. The actor shared a candid video from his visit to a popular restaurant with his sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shows Kartik and his sister seated across a table at the restaurant. She is seen trying to send a snap on her cellphone but is unable to get through. She says, “Sent a snap to you, send ni ho raha (unable to send).” Making fun of her, Kartik wrote in the caption on Instagram, “Iske 50 rs cut karo (deduct ₹50) @dr.kiki_.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The siblings had visited the cafe on Sunday. Kartik had even shared a picture of himself reading the menu at the Hollywood themed food joint. “Big chull no chill,” he had captioned the post.

Kartik is in Delhi for the shooting of his next film, Shehzada, which will unite him with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon on screen again. He had recently shared a picture with her from the gym and had captioned it with their respective screen names, “Arjun Pathak aur Mimi Sanon #Shehzada.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik had played TV journalist Arjun Pathak in his last film, Dhamaka. Kriti had played the title role in her last film, Mimi. Both the films had released on the digital platforms.

Kartik had recently visited a bustling area in the capital and was mobbed by fans. A video of him showed standing in front of his car, with the door open, as a huge crowd assembled around the actor to get a glimpse of the him. He had also visited the Jama Masjid.

Also read: Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan's look from New Delhi schedule leaks, actor sports earring and kurta. See pic

Recently, pictures from the sets of Shehzada had leaked on the web. In the pictures, Kartik was seen in a kurta with earrings and unkempt hair.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shehzada is reportedly a remake of Allu Arjun's film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It is being directed by Rohit Dhawan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON