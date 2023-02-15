Kartik Aaryan is proud of his journey, says many people skipped audition lines

Since his breakthrough performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Kartik Aaryan has quickly established himself as one of the top actors in the industry. But since his rise to the top with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), the actor has also faced negativity at many points in career, from losing out film roles to being let go from big banner films. His latest film Shehzada features him as a man who discovers that his real parents are billionaires. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan says no girl can give him the unconditional love that his dog Katori gives him)

During the promotions for Shehzada, the actor has been discussing his belief that the film will work with audiences. It is said to be a remake of the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) which became a blockbuster in the Telugu industry after its release. But the actor was also reminded of the low points of his career when things did not go his way. He had been let go from Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 after just a few days of filming.

When asked about how he feels when others make of fun of him or his career, Kartik revealed that he prefers not to react, because it gives others the opportunity to comment on it. He stated, in an interview with GOODTiMES, "I feel whenever you give a reaction, saamnewale jeet jaata hai (the other person wins). So I don't feel like reacting to it. I don't feel like reacting to any negativity and I don't feel like being part of that negativity. By doing that, I'm just adding fuel to the fire. Whenever there's any negativity coming, you'll always see me staying away from it." He also shared that, "I know I'm not that person whose presence can be ignored."

Kartik had made his acting debut in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and he also spoke about the struggle he went through to become an established actor. He had added, "It is the most difficult thing to actually make your own name. Not just this industry, anywhere else also. Because I was never a part of the same room. I had to get in line, before that room, I had to reach 10 more rooms before that somehow. A lot of people would just skip those lines. I'm really proud of that journey."

