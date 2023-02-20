Kartik Aaryan isn't part of any camp or group: Kangana Ranaut praises actor, says he is ‘self made, follows own path'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has showered praises on actor Kartik Aaryan recently. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Kangana held an Ask Me Anything session. She wrote, "Ok ask me questions it’s lunch break on Chandramukhi sets, I have never done this before but why now. Let’s go …#askkangana." (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut tells Kartik Aaryan not to be 'scared' of Karan Johar amid Dostana 2 recasting)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan asked her, "Something about Kartik Aaryan you admire?" Kangana Ranaut responded, "Kartik is self made and follows his own path, he is not a part of any camp or group, he is cool (okay sign emoji)."

This isn't the first time Kangana is lauding Kartik as last year, during a trailer launch of Dhaakad, Kangana had said she’s proud and very fond of Kartik. The actor had responded to Kangana's remark, "I am really happy unhone aise kiya (she did like this). I watched that bit from her press conference where she said so. It feels good to know when appreciation comes from an actor like her who’s so good at her craft."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the AMA session on Monday, a fan also asked Kangana, "What happened to your home production series Tiku weds... When is it releasing on Prime?" She replied, "Yes very soon, meeting @PrimeVideo team regarding #tikuwedssheru release as soon as I reach Mumbai after this schedule."

A Twitter user asked the actor, "How’s your experience working in tamil movies. What’s the difference between Hindi Cinema and Tamil Cinema #AskKangana who’s your favourite director down south?" Kangana said, "This is my third Tamil film and I just love it for sheer acceptance they have for me, they tell me I am professional, calm and mind my own business, never talk to anyone for timepass it’s amusing that exactly for these qualities Bollywoodias call me arrogant and rude."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When a fan asked about Kangana's 'entry into politics', she responded, "I am not sure …. I want to do more work as an artist #askkangana." Kangana also responded to a fan who asked her about Prabhas. She said, "Prabhas home has the best food ever … and he is a wonderful host."

Kangana has several projects in the pipeline including P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2. Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film. Fans will also see her in Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON