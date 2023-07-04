Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani sing Aaj Ke Baad together; here's the fan verdict: ‘Aap rehne do’

Kartik Aaryan has taken a dig at himself and Kiara Advani as they sang together a song from their film Satyaprem Ki Katha. They are seen singing the song Aaj Ke Baad in a casual setup. Kartik's caption hinted that he wasn't very sure of how good or bad Kiara and him were at singing the song. Also read: Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 5 collection: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film drops to ₹4 crore on first Monday Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani recently sang a Satyaprem Ki Katha song together.

Kartik and Kiara sing Aaj Ke Baad

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, “Gaana aisa gaao ki 4 log bole mat gaao (sing like people ask you not to sing) (laughing emoji) Sattu Katha. #SatyaPremKiKatha in Theatres." Film's writer Karan Sharma had originally shared the video with the caption: "Inki toh singing chemistry bhi Sau Takka hai (even their singing chemistry is perfect)!! Sattu and Katha singing away to glory with all the love coming their way!!! Satyaprem Ki Katha. In cinemas now.”

Fans give verdict on the video

Commenting on the video, a fan said, “Shukar hai Sattu Katha garba night pe mile, Indian Idol ke auditions par nahi (thank god Sattu and Katha met at a garba night and not Indian Idol).” Another said, “Aap rehne do hum Spotify ka subscription lene keliye ready hai (you leave it, we are ready for Spotify subscription).” A fan also wrote, “Caption aisa likho ki 4 log na chahte hue bhi agree karein (give a caption that makes people agree with you).” “On serious note.. Its was too bad,” wrote another. A comment also read: “After Aaj Ke Baad, and Aaj Ke Baad Reprise, this is Aaj Ke Baad Not To Be Released Version.”

The romantic song has been written and composed by Manan Bhardwaj. He has also sung the song along with Tulsi Kumar. He has sung another version of the song alongwith Himani Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Satyaprem Ki Katha continues to run in movie theatres. After a decent weekend collection of ₹38.50 crore, the film feel much lower on Monday.

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in titular roles, the musical romance drama is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania. It marks the second collaboration between Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON