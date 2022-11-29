Kartik Aaryan learns to use dentistry tools, puts on 14 kgs in BTS video from Freddy

Kartik Aaryan gained 14 kg to get the right look for his character in his upcoming film Freddy, the actor has revealed. In a new behind-the-scenes footage that he shared from the sets of Freddy, the actor can be seen getting ready to play a dentist in the video. (Also read: 'Kartik Aaryan is the easiest actor to work with': Choreographers Piyush-Shazia)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens with a small clip from the film and we then watch Kartik being told the basics of a dentist's job. Kartik is also seen getting ready for a shot as he transforms into Dr Freddy Ginwala, his character for the film.

The rushes also show Kartik trying to understand the mindset of his character before enacting the role. Towards the end, we see a man walking up to Kartik and telling him, 'chalo sir nahao (Come on take a bath sir)," before pouring a mug of water on the actor. It was for a shot that required Kartik to sit on a bench in the rain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video, he wrote on Twitter, “From gaining 14 kgs to going to a Clinic n learning skills from dentist Becoming #Freddy has been one never-forgettable journey for me. Pushing my boundaries mentally, physically to forget my real self n turn into Freddy. Glad to have an amazing team for this challenging transformation.”

Kartik is currently riding high on the success of the first Hindi film to become successful at the box office this year - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now, he awaits the release of Shashanka Ghosh's Freddy which features Alaya F alongside him. The film is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

Apart from Freddy, Kartik has two more films lined up for release. He headlines the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It is titled Shehzada, and is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Next year, Kartik will be seen in Sameer Vidwans’ Satyaprem Ki Katha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.