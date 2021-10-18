Kartik Aaryan reacts after female fan tells him 'I'll touch your hand once', watch video

Kartik Aaryan was surrounded by fans when he stepped out in Himachal Pradesh recently. A video from his recent outing surfaced online in which he was seen posing with a couple of fans at what appeared to be a marketplace.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star was seen posing with the fans while maintaining a certain distance from them. A man from behind the camera requested fans to respect the space, pointing out that the Covid-19 pandemic is still not over. Though the fans agreed, one of them said that she would at least touch his hand.

“Ek baar aapka haath I'll touch (I'll touch your hand at least once),” she told Kartik. The actor nodded and continued to pose with his arms folded. “Sir, handshake, sir, sir, handshake?” another fan joined in. “Ek handshake karna hi hoga please (You have to at least shake our hand),” the woman insisted. Soon Kartik obliged, leaving her happy. “Now my dream has come true,” she said.

Kartik often interacts with fans when he steps out. Last month, he was headed to Panchgani when he lost his way. A cop approached his car and instead of asking what was wrong, he asked Kartik if he could take a few pictures with him. Kartik obliged with a smile.

The actor was last seen in Love Aaj Kal in 2020. Since then, Kartik has been working on a few projects. His next release is Dhamaka, in which he plays a broadcast journalist. On Monday, he shared a poster of the film and announced that the trailer will release on Tuesday. “Kal hoga #Dhamaka Trailer out tomorrow!! #ArjunPathak,” he captioned the post on Instagram.

Besides this, he also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Captain India and Shehzada. He was scheduled to appear in Dostana 2. However, Dharma Productions announced that the film will undergo a recast.

