Kartik Aaryan reacts to rumours about him replacing Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5: 'Koi mujhse bhi poochega'

On Tuesday, actor Kartik Aaryan reacted to the rumours about him replacing Akshay Kumar in the Housefull franchise. Rubbishing the rumours, Kartik shared the news article on Twitter and called it ‘baseless’. Kartik is currently basking in the success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Also Read: Kartik Aaryan talks about filling Akshay Kumar's shoes in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'Comparison na hi karein to better hai'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik tweeted, "Koi mujhse bhi poochega meri agli picture kaunsi hai? Baseless. (Will anyone even bother to ask me what my next film is)."

Kartik Aaryan reacts to a rumour about him.

Calling him the ‘next Akshay Kumar’, one person tweeted, “He is the next Akshay kumar in all sense, does good in comedy, gives hit somehow, quotes unnecessary tweets, etc. bookmark this tweet.” Another one wrote, “You only tell us, what's your next project.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a follow-up to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay as a psychiatrist tasked with uncovering the truth of an ancestral palace believed to be haunted. The sequel, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Kartik playing a character similar to Akshay's.

Earlier, in an interview, Kartik talked about people comparing him to Akshay. He said, “I never wanted to draw this comparison. People shouldn't do it. I loved Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I have grown up watching him, we all have grown up watching him. Woh comparison kabhi naa hi karein toh better hai (It's better if you don't compare us)."

Kartik made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. The film emerged as a sleeper hit and Kartik got nominated for the Producers Guild Film Award for Best Male Debut. He later appeared in the sequel of the film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. He has also acted in films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal 2, Luka Chuppi, Dhamaka, and many more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Kriti Sanon, with whom Kartik has worked in Luka Chuppi. Shehzada will also star Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.