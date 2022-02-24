Kartik Aaryan recalls ‘emotional time’ when her mother battled cancer: ‘Proud of her that she conquered it

On Wednesday, actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a video of him spending some time with cancer survivors. The occasion was an event organised at a Mumbai hospital as part of the ongoing National Cancer Awareness Month.

At the event, Kartik spoke about his mother's battle with the disease as well. Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago and has since been cured successfully.

“It was a very emotional time for all of us, but I am so proud of my mom that she conquered this disease,” Kartik was quoted as saying at the event by Indian Express. Addressing the cancer survivors in attendance, Kartik added, "I stand here in respect for all those who couldn’t make it, and all of you guys (the survivors) who conquered it. You all are real heroes."

Further talking about cancer and its treatment from his personal experience, Kartik said, "It is not a disease that we should be very afraid of. Today we have many facilities because of which we can come to know about it much in advance. I would like to share how important it is for all of us to go for regular health check-ups, so one can know at an initial stage if they have cancer, and they don’t have to go to a stage where it becomes scary. One can get treated early on."

In the video that Kartik shared from the event, he can be seen sharing the stage and dancing along with cancer survivors. "Couldn’t ask for a better 4 year anniversary for #SonuKeTituKiSweety. Overwhelmed to have spent time with these strong souls," he captioned the post.

Kartik was last seen in the Netflix film Dhamaka. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shehzada. The latter is the official Hindi-language remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

