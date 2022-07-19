Kartik Aaryan recalls going to red carpet events in auto, buying defective car: 'Had to get in via passenger seat'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has spoken about his first car he bought after joining Bollywood. Kartik said he bought the car for around ₹65,000 after he featured in several films. In a new interview, Kartik said that he faced several issues with the vehicle including a leakage problem and a defective driver seat door. He also spoke about the times when he would go to red carpet events and the valet had to get in from the passenger's seat. The actor said that initially he didn't have his own vehicle and would commute to such events in an auto or by taking a lift from someone. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan gets India’s first McLaren GT worth ₹4.7 cr after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success)

Kartik made his acting debut in 2011 with Luv Ranjan's film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He then featured in films such as Akaash Vani (2013), Kaanchi: The Unbreakable (2014), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Guest iin London (2017), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), Love Aaj Kal 2 (2020) and Dhamaka (2021).

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik said, “I didn't have a car when I came into the industry. The first car I bought after starring in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and after my fourth or fifth film. I bought a third-hand car, with much difficulty, which cost me around ₹60,000-65,000. I think the door wouldn't open in that car. It's not about struggle, I'm sharing it because it's funny. I didn't have a driver, I used to drive. I took the car specifically because when I used to go to red carpet events, I used to go by auto or take a lift from someone or go with someone on a bike.”

He added, “So the driver seat door of the car would barely open. I don't know what the setup was, it couldn't be fixed. There were times when I would need a valet. At that time, I had to go to the passenger seat and get off from there. The valet would then get inside the car via the passenger seat to take the driver's seat and then park the car. It was a funny incident that would always happen. I got used to it, it continued for a long time. There was a leakage problem also and water would drip during rains. Water would accumulate above and leak on the driver's seat. So water would fall on me while driving."

Recently, Kartik became the owner of India’s first McLaren GT. The car, worth ₹4.7 crore (ex-showroom), was gifted to him by producer and T-Series chairperson Bhushan Kumar after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In April this year, Kartik gifted himself a Lamborghini Urus, worth ₹4.5 crore.

Apart from these, Kartik also owns a BMW 5 Series which he bought in 2017, and a MINI Cooper S Convertible, which he gifted his mother in 2019. He also owns a Porsche 718 Boxster.

Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which earned over ₹230 crore worldwide. He has several projects in the pipeline including Freddy, Shehzada, Captain India and an untitled movie by Sajid Nadiadwala.

