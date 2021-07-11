Kartik Aaryan remembers 'nanu' after his death: 'Hope I get your swag someday'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has shared an emotional tribute to his grandfather after his death. On Sunday, he took to Instagram to share a childhood picture, in which his 'nanu' is seen carrying a young Kartik in his arms.

"Hope I get your swag some day. RIP Naanu," he captioned his post. Kartik's friends from Bollywood all offered their condolences on the post. His Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar left a folded hands emoji on his post. Huma Qureshi wrote RIP.

On Saturday, actor Ananya Panday's grandmother also died. She also took to Instagram to share old pictures with her 'dadi' and wrote, "Rest in power, my angel. when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much."

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. He has multiple projects in the pipeline including Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He also has a project which was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha but the producers recently announced that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments of communities