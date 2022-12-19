Kartik Aaryan he lost his voice 'cheering for Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe' at FIFA World Cup final: 'It was worth it'

Actor Kartik Aaryan landed in Qatar on Sunday to catch the final match of FIFA World Cup 2022, between Argentina and France. He said it was in his bucket list, which finally got fulfilled on Sunday. Talking about the it, Kartik recently revealed that he has lost his voice after shouting, cheering and hooting so much at the Lusail stadium where he witnessed live the victory of the Lionel Messi-led Argentina. (Also read: As Argentina wins World Cup, Kartik Aaryan and Sushmita Sen hail 'Shehzada' Messi, Anupam Kher calls it ‘faadu’ match)

Talking about the same, Kartik shared, “It was the most overwhelming experience to say the least. Watching a FIFA World Cup Final live is now ticked off my bucket list and I am glad that I saw the best one. I was literally just going through a rollercoaster of emotions, of that match, I think everyone was. The happiness on seeing the Shehzada of Football, Messi take his crown was no less than a grand climax of a film! There is always so much to learn from such legends and last night, he truly had a historic win.”

“I have lost my voice from all the cheering and hooting yesterday and Sameer (Vidwans) sir is surely not going to be happy once I am back on the set (Laughs). But I guess anyone would agree, that it was worth losing my voice for Messi and also for the rockstar of the match, Mbappe,” he added.

Previously, Kartik had treated his fans to a glimpse of the opening ceremony. He also posted various visuals supporting France and in the end, dedicated a special note for Mbappe. He also called Messi ‘Shehzada (King)’ for his mega victory.

Kartik is among the avid football fans in Bollywood. He is a part of the All Stars Football club which includes actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. They are often snapped paying a game on the turf in Mumbai in between their work.

Kartik was last seen in Freddy, alongside Alaya F. He currently has several projects lined up in the pipeline. This includes Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, for which he is currently shooting, and Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. He also also been roped in Aashiqui 3, Hera Pheri 3 and Captain India.

