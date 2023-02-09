Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan spotted chatting, are they together in Udaipur?

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted together recently and fans of the two could not keep calm. The actors had also shared glimpses of their time in Udaipur on their respective Instagram Stories, without mentioning each other. They had featured in Imtiaz Ali's 2020 film Love Aaj Kal and were reportedly in relationship for some time. Also read: Kartik Aaryan's adorable dog Katori can't get enough of her human. Watch video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During Koffee With Karan season 7, host Karan Johar had confirmed that the two were indeed dating before they eventually broke up. A paparazzo shared two pictures of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on Instagram on Wednesday. While Kartik is seen in a check shirt, Sara is seen in a white crop top and black tights. They seem to be lost in a conversation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans of the two were excited to see them together. A fan reacted to the pics, “Hate to admit this but they are still looking in love.” Another said, “Sartik (Sara and Kartik) is magical, no other couple can match their craze if they are back together.” One more wrote, “The way They are keep coming back to each other.” A comment also read, “Feeling like nothing has changed, totally getting the old vibe from them. The eye contact.”

On Tuesday, Sara had shared a collage of two pictures from Udaipur on her Instagram Stories. While one was a picture of the hotel she was staying at, another was a glimpse of her Rajasthani thali. On Wednesday, Kartik shared a picture of the lakeside in Udaipur and simply wrote, “Now” while tagging Udaipur in the location on his Instagram Stories. Hours later, he shared another short video from his boat ride without showing his face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan shared updates from Udaipur.

Kartik and Sara are not working on any film together as of now. Kartik is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon. It was set to release on February 10 but was postponed to February 17 due to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan hijacking the box office. He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani in pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara has around 3-4 films in her kitty. She has already shot for Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Vicky Kaushal and also has a film titled, Ae Watan Mere Watan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON