Kartik Aaryan says he knows Shehzada will do well: 'I have confidence, maybe people think it's an overconfident trait'

Kartik Aaryan took over the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise this year with its sequel. It became one of the big box-office success stories of the year earning over ₹150 crore. The horror comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee, also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani. The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 led to the actor bagging several other notable projects. He has Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha lined up next year and has been cast in Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan says he would want to do ‘rooted’ films like Kantara: 'Mera khoon pura desi hai')

In an interview, Kartik spoke about how he has faith in his projects and knows that they will do well. The actor said that he had a lot of confidence in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel and its theatrical release, even though it was delayed during the pandemic. He revealed that he was sure the film would shine on its own. Later on, after its success, the filmmakers that he wanted to work with, and people he used to message for a chance in their films, approached him themselves. The actor went on to add that at the end of the day, the film industry is a business and the box office speaks for itself.

Appearing alongside content creator Niharika NM on Social Media Star With Janice, Kartik said, "I have that confidence, maybe sometimes people think it's an overconfident trait that I have. For example, if the Shehzada teaser is coming, mujhe pata hai kicka** hai (I know that's it's kicka**)." He laughed and shared that he couldn't be less subtle about backing his films. Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Kriti Sanon will be seen in the leading role the in the Hindi film directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film will release on February 10, 2023.

Besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor also appeared in the thriller Freddy where he played a dentist Freddy Ginwala. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the Disney+ Hotstar film also starred Alaya F. He is also reuniting with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

