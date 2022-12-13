Kartik Aaryan says he would want to do ‘rooted’ films like Kantara: 'Mera khoon pura desi hai'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has responded to a question on if he would want to do a film ‘as rooted as’ Kantara. In a new interview, Kartik called himself 'desi' and revealed that he would love to do such films. Kartik also said that he loves watching movies like Kantara. (Also Read | Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran call Kantara 'the film that blew their mind in 2022')

Helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara got a massive response from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals. The story is set in coastal Karnataka and it merges local beliefs in Daivas with concepts of man vs nature and land politics. Kantara follows the character of Shiva (Rishab), a Kambala champion who has a faceoff with an upright Forest officer.

In an interview with Zoom, Kartik said, "I would love to do rooted films, grounded films. Main khud bohut desi hoon yaar. Mera khoon pura desi hai. Mujhe aesi filmein dekhne bhi mazaa aata hai aur karne ka bbhi shauq hai (I am completely native. My blood is completely native I love watching such films and would love to do such films as well). Kuch headlines dekhta hoon (I come across some headlines), ke ‘the era of Kartik Aaryan has begun', I get happy with my success and I hope good film chalti rahe (keep on happening) and I keep on getting good films."

Kantara released in Kannada on September 30 in theatres. Good box office response even outside Karnataka led to the dubbed versions being released two weeks later. Recently, the film had its digital release on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada and on Netflix in Hindi. Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara stars Rishab, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore.

Kartik was recently seen in Freddy along with Alaya F. An Ekta Kapoor production Freddy was released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is a romantic thriller that showcases Kartik in a never seen avatar.

The actor has several projects in the pipeline such as the family entertainer film Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. Kartik will also be part of the musical romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. Apart from these, Kartik also has Aashiqui 3, director Hansal Mehta's Captain India and director Kabir Khan's next untitled project in the pipeline.

