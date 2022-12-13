Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran call Kantara 'the film that blew their mind in 2022'

Asked to talk about the film that blew their minds in the year 2022, Kamal Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran both named Kannada hit Kantara. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli said he did not have the time to think beyond his own, RRR and hence, he named his own movie. The filmmakers revealed these choices in a recent round table interaction (Also read: Hrithik Roshan says he 'learnt so much' watching Kantara)

Kantara was initially released in Kannada but after it grew by word of mouth, the producers soon released it in many other dubbed languages, including Hindi. The film also received critical acclaim for the intense and vivid visuals and writer-director Rishab Shetty's performance in the lead.

Speaking with The Film Companion, Kamal said, "Kantara is a great example. I am happy because I also belong to the Kannada film industry. I think the clouds have parted and more and more people are thinking differently in Karnataka, the land that gave us (great films)."

Prithviraj Sukumaran also said, “2022 has seen some great work across the industry but one film that made me go, I wish that had happened from Malayalam. I wish I was a part of that, was Kantara.” Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli named RRR as their favourite film for the year 2022.

Rishab shot to nationwide fame with Kantara catapulted Rishab to nationwide fame but he insists he wants to continue making films in Kannada and has no plans of moving to Bollywood. The film is now streaming on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada and on Netflix in Hindi.

The film has been receiving wide acclaim from the film industry as well. Hrithik Roshan recently said that he learnt a lot by watching the Kannada film. “Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction & acting,” he had tweeted.

Kantara weaves the local belief system around coastal Karnataka with the conflict of land politics and man versus nature. The film is a huge success at the ticket windows and has earned ₹400 crore+ worldwide.

