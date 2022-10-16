Prithviraj on turning 40: I stopped playing the lover boy 10 years ago

He’s one of the biggest stars of Malayalam cinema, and gave his first nod for a Hindi film 10 years ago. It was Aiyaa opposite Rani Mukerji, and the actor was Prithviraj Sukumaran.

And today, he celebrates turning 40. “My wife says I am a 24/7 cinema guy, I am currently finishing a couple of Malayalam films. I am also setting up my next directorial, the sequel to Lucifer which released in 2019. And as we speak, the unthinkable has happened- I have taken a three days break for my birthday weekend,” he laughs, as he connects over a call from Dubai.

“I am not a celebration or planning person, my wife excels at it. I got the tickets a night before, even the gifts were a surprise. She just made me say yes to taking three days off, and that’s all I know to that,” he adds. Every year counts especially when one is an actor. Does he fear getting old? After a certain point, the meaty roles might dry up.

He disagrees. “People keep saying that after a certain point you can’t play a specific type of role, but they keep forgetting that before a certain point, you can’t play specific roles too. I don’t see what’s there to be scared about. Yes, I can’t play a 20-year-old college kid anymore. But I can definitely play a father to a 12-year-old convincingly,” he says.

Sukumaran laughs when we say that some actors continue to play such roles even after 40. “Wow. I stopped playing a 20-year-old lover boy 10 years ago. I was finding it awkward to do that at 30. So no, I have absolutely no problems. 10 years ago, I had said I am waiting for myself to run 40, a lot of avenues will open up as an actor. Now, on my 40th, people are picking that bit, it’s all over my timeline. 40 is a fantastic age for me, as an actor you have multiple options in front of you. I no longer have to be scared about playing a role. When I was 30, I could play 20, now when I am 40, I can play 50. If being younger on screen doesn’t affect me, then being older shouldn’t either,” he says.