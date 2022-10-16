Prithviraj on turning 40: I stopped playing the lover boy 10 years ago
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran says he cannot continue playing lover boy roles at 40, even when some male actors do it.
He’s one of the biggest stars of Malayalam cinema, and gave his first nod for a Hindi film 10 years ago. It was Aiyaa opposite Rani Mukerji, and the actor was Prithviraj Sukumaran.
And today, he celebrates turning 40. “My wife says I am a 24/7 cinema guy, I am currently finishing a couple of Malayalam films. I am also setting up my next directorial, the sequel to Lucifer which released in 2019. And as we speak, the unthinkable has happened- I have taken a three days break for my birthday weekend,” he laughs, as he connects over a call from Dubai.
“I am not a celebration or planning person, my wife excels at it. I got the tickets a night before, even the gifts were a surprise. She just made me say yes to taking three days off, and that’s all I know to that,” he adds. Every year counts especially when one is an actor. Does he fear getting old? After a certain point, the meaty roles might dry up.
He disagrees. “People keep saying that after a certain point you can’t play a specific type of role, but they keep forgetting that before a certain point, you can’t play specific roles too. I don’t see what’s there to be scared about. Yes, I can’t play a 20-year-old college kid anymore. But I can definitely play a father to a 12-year-old convincingly,” he says.
Sukumaran laughs when we say that some actors continue to play such roles even after 40. “Wow. I stopped playing a 20-year-old lover boy 10 years ago. I was finding it awkward to do that at 30. So no, I have absolutely no problems. 10 years ago, I had said I am waiting for myself to run 40, a lot of avenues will open up as an actor. Now, on my 40th, people are picking that bit, it’s all over my timeline. 40 is a fantastic age for me, as an actor you have multiple options in front of you. I no longer have to be scared about playing a role. When I was 30, I could play 20, now when I am 40, I can play 50. If being younger on screen doesn’t affect me, then being older shouldn’t either,” he says.
