Kartik Aaryan says no girl can give him the unconditional love that his dog Katori gives him

Kartik Aaryan, who had been earlier linked to co-star Sara Ali Khan, shared that he won't find anyone who will give unconditional love as his dog Katori. The actor is gearing up for the release of his next film, Shehzada, in which he co-stars with Kriti Sanon in the commercial masala film. Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan and will be released on February 17. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan's adorable dog Katori can't get enough of her human. Watch video)

The actor has been busy promoting Shehzada across the country at malls, clubs, and even national monuments like the Taj Mahal with Kriti ahead of the film's release. While the Hindi film is said to be a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun, Kartik explained that Shehzada is not an exact remake. He explained that the director Rohit has accentuated the film by making it more appealing for the Bollywood audience.

In an interview with GOODTiMES, the actor was asked about his ideal soulmate. Kartik thought about it for a bit before jokingly stating, "Jitna unconditional love mujhe Katori deti hai, utna love woh de (The amount of unconditional love Katori gives me, she should give the same). Woh koi nahi milega (I won't get that anywhere). That's the problem."

He also added in the same interview, “If I'm in a relationship and it can be any kind of relationship, I'm very much invested in it. I become so invested that I feel I might neglect work. That can be something I try to balance in the future. That can be a weakness.”

Kartik often posts about his dog Katori on his social media handle and also a separate account for her. Katori celebrated her birthday at the end of January and Kartik had shared a special post in which he wrote, "Happy birthday meri happiness ki tokri-Katori."

Last year, the actor revealed why the poodle is named Katori. He had told Times Now, "She is Katori Aaryan because jab woh gharpe aayi thi she looked like a bowl. Itni choti si and katori jaise hi dimaag mai tha. Toh isliye katori rakh diya naam, uska haircut bhi katori jasisa hai (We named her Katori Aaryan as when she came home she looked like a small bowl. She was so tiny and cute and ‘katori’ named popped up in our mind. So we named her Katori and her haircut is also like a katori).”

