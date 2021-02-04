Kartik Aaryan shares pic from film shoot, says 'missed my team a lot'

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared pictures from a shoot and expressed his happiness on getting back to work. He also added how he had missed his team.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote: "Great shoot today with all these posers. Missed my team a lot." The pictures showed Kartik surrounded by his team members. Kartik wears his hair long, pretty much like in the poster of his upcoming film, Dhamaka.

On the workfront, he has a few films lined up: on his birthday on November 22 last year, he had shared a poster of Dhamaka and written: "Thank u for the DHAMAKA-daar Pyaar #Dhamaka #Birthday." He had also shared a motion poster, which showed him in a western suit, wearing specs and gazing ahead. We could see his reflection too at the centre. Far ahead, there was a bridge on fire. The film reportedly gives a bird’s eye view into the workings of a news channel in the 21st century.

The film will be directed by Ram Madhvani.

Kartik also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. In the winter of 2019, the film was being shot in Punjab and was to be shot in Delhi too. However, Delhi shoot was cancelled owing to pollution issues.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the cast and crew found it hard to breathe. A source was quoted as saying: "The cast and crew couldn’t breathe. Visibility was so low that the camera couldn’t capture the shots properly. It was a no-win situation. The team decided to disperse until the weather improves.”

