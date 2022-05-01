Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kartik Aaryan shields Kiara Advani from camera as she fixes her dress; fans are reminded of Sushant Singh Rajput

Karik Aaryan and Kiara Advani star together in the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik is being praised for his gesture towards Kiara at the film's trailer launch event.
Kartik Aaryan stood in front of Kiara Advani as she got up in a mini dress.
Published on May 01, 2022 06:12 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kartik Aaryan is winning his fan's hearts with his recent gesture towards Kiara Advani. The actors will be seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is scheduled for a release later this month. At the launch of the film's trailer earlier this week, Kartik helped Kiara while she fixed her dress in presence of numerous cameras. Fans called him a gentleman for his actions, and also noted that the incident reminded them of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read| Kartik Aaryan talks about filling Akshay Kumar's shoes in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'Comparison na hi karein to better hai'

For the launch event on Thursday, Kiara Advani had worn a red sequinned mini dress which she paired with a red oversized blazer. As it was a short dress, Kiara asked for her co-star's help before she stood up from the chair in it.

In a video shared by a fan account, Kiara can be seen saying something to Kartik who was sitting next to her, after which he got up from his chair and stood in front of Kiara while she got up. Fans commented on the incident on social media and called Kartik a "true gentleman," with one writing, "That's why I love him." Another wrote, "He is a good man."

Meanwhile, many fans were reminded of Sushant Singh Rajput, who had done something similar for his co-star Kriti Sanon o. Sushant and Kriti were at a promotional event for their 2017 film Raabta when he stood in front of her so she could sit down in her mini-skirt. Sushant died in June 2020. A fan wrote after seeing Kartik's recent video, "This reminded me of Sushant Singh Rajput doing the very same for Kriti Sanon during one of their promotional events. Miss that guy. What a loss. Kartik is a gentleman just like SSR."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a follow-up to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The sequel, which also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav, is scheduled for a release on May 20.

