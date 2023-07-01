Kartik Aaryan as Sattu in Satyaprem Ki Katha sets a new benchmark as a Bollywood romantic hero

‘Man of the moment’ Kartik Aaryan has delivered several notable performances throughout his career. However, his portrayal of Sattu in the freshly released Satyaprem Ki Katha (SPKK) stands out as one of his finest performances yet. He carries the film on his shoulders and shines through every scene.

Kartik Aaryan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The reviews from critics as well as the netizens, called Kartik Aaryan’s character arc in the film truly remarkable while appreciating his ability to seamlessly transition between comedy and drama, showcasing his versatility as an actor as he navigated the complexities of Satyaprem’s emotions so perfectly.

What sets SPKK apart is its ability to empower the woman in the story and Kartik Aaryan plays a pivotal role in this regard. His character supports and encourages his partner and the leading lady, Katha, to be heroic, rather than being the hero for her. This nuanced approach showcases Kartik’s security as an actor. Additionally, it also leaves the present-day woman wanting a man just like Kartik’s Satyu in her life.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh Says, “Kartik is now building his own brand of romatic hero. We have Shah Rukh Khan’s brand of romance, which no one can touch and in the current times, Kartik is surely building his own brand of romance – which is more new-age and has high relatability factor. He brings freshness to the screen and off screen his endearing nature and genuine charm captures the hearts of the audiences especially women, just like Khan did in his prime. He plays the most ideal Bollywood hero with Sattu and hits it off the park.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in a still from the film

His massive female fandom are so impressed by his character Sattu that after watching the film, they soon made a hashtag #BeLikeSattu. Now this itself is such a rare story to hear of people having such craze for a reel-character in this day-and-age. The internet is mad about them and are saying that after Raj and Simran setting couple-goals, Sattu and Katha (played by Kiara Advani) are the young India’s couple-goals on screen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik Aaryan has revived hope in the industry by delivering a pure romantic love story that resonates with the masses. Beyond his box office success, Kartik’s portrayal of Sattu in Sameer Vidwans directed film, deserves recognition for the way it handles a sensitive issue at the core of the film. The approach to this subject matter goes beyond heroic, as he brings empathy and understanding to the character, raising awareness and providing a fresh perspective but keeping the film ever-entertaining than preachy. A modern-day hero Bollywood deserves!

In many ways, Kartik Aaryan’s journey parallels that of Satyaprem in the film. From zero to hero and being an outsider to a young superstar to be reckoned with!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON