Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan, not Akshay Kumar, to star in Hera Pheri 3; fans call it worse than World Cup loss

Kartik Aaryan, not Akshay Kumar, to star in Hera Pheri 3; fans call it worse than World Cup loss

bollywood
Published on Nov 11, 2022 03:07 PM IST

Akshay Kumar has stepped back from the sequel of Hera Pheri. Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in Hera Pheri 3 after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan to star in Hera Pheri 3 after Akshay Kumar leaves the franchise.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kartik Aaryan will star in Hera Pheri 3 as Akshay Kumar has reportedly stepped away from its franchise due to no clarity in script. Akshay has also left the sequels of Welcome and Awara Pagal Deewana. Actor Paresh Rawal took to Twitter handle to confirm Kartik will be seen in Hera Pheri 3. (Also read: Rahul Roy on Kartik Aaryan being cast in Aashiqui 3: ‘It will be huge struggle for him...')

A fan on Twitter asked a question by tagging Paresh Rawal, “@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??” To which, Paresh tweeted, “Yes it is true.” Reacting to this news, one person wrote, “No Akshay, No Hera Pheri.” Second person commented, “Ye toh world cup mai haar se bhi zayada dukh bhara news hai (This news is more painful than news of losing World Cup).” Third person wrote, “We want all 3 (Akshay, Suniel and Paresh) in the movie, no one can think Hera Pheri 3 without Akshay.”

Reacting to this news, Kamaal R Khan tweeted, “Since @Sir Paresh Rawal, revealed the secret so let me give full news!@The Aaryan Kartik has singed #HeraPheri3. Paresh and @SunielVShetty will also play their roles. Producer #FerozNadiadwala has asked @BazmeeAnees to direct it. Now Anees Bhai has to choose between #BB3 and #HP3.” He referred to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Hera Pheri 3. One person wrote, “So Kartik is starting to take over Akshay's movies.”

Hera Pheri was a comedy film, directed by Priyadarshan and produced by A. G. Nadiadwala. It starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. It was a big hit.

After the box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be next seen in Freddy, slated to release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. He has Shehzada with Kriti Sanon and Satya Prem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani in the pipeline. He also has Aashiqui 3 as his upcoming project. The makers of the movie are yet to tell which actor will star opposite to him in Aashiqui 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
kartik aaryan akshay kumar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP