Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rahul Roy on Kartik Aaryan being cast in Aashiqui 3: ‘It will be huge struggle for him...'

Rahul Roy on Kartik Aaryan being cast in Aashiqui 3: ‘It will be huge struggle for him...'

bollywood
Published on Oct 03, 2022 12:03 PM IST

Rahul Roy opened up about Aashiqui 3 in a new interview. He also shared his best wishes for Kartik Aaryan as he 'continued the great franchise'. Aashiqui 3 will be directed by Anurag Basu.

Aashiqui 3 will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead; Rahul Roy was seen in the original Aashiqui, which released in 1990.
Aashiqui 3 will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead; Rahul Roy was seen in the original Aashiqui, which released in 1990.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Rahul Roy spoke about Kartik Aaryan being cast in Aashiqui 3. Directed by Anurag Basu and backed by T-Series and Vishesh Films, the film is expected release next year. In a new interview, Rahul, who made his acting debut with the 1990 film Aashiqui opposite Anu Aggarwal, said that Aashiqui cannot be replicated or remade. The actor added that it will be a ‘huge struggle’ for Kartik to live up to the original. Also read: Kartik Aaryan to star in Aashiqui 3, says he ‘grew up watching’ original film

Rahul said he would ask the film’s makers to keep the essence of Aashiqui alive in the third instalment of the classic. The second installment of Aashiqui was released in 2013. Directed by Mohit Suri, Aashiqui 2 featured Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The makers are yet to announce which actor will star opposite Kartik in Aashiqui 3.

When asked about Aashiqui 3, Rahul Roy told Pinkvilla, "The presentation might be innovative and exciting for today’s audience, and I have no doubt about it… It will be a huge struggle for Kartik to live up to.” Rahul further spoke about Kartik, and wished him the best for ‘continuing the great franchise’.

“Kartik is a wonderful young actor. He has a history of picking the right films. I haven’t spoken with him yet, but I hope to do so soon… The box-office figures are also working in Kartik’s favour, so I wish him all the best in continuing the great franchise,” Rahul said.

Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, one the biggest hits of 2022. He will work with Anurag for the first time in Aashiqui 3. The actor took to Instagram in September and shared a motion poster of the upcoming romantic drama. He wrote, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum. Aashiqui3, this one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My first with Basu da (Anurag Basu).” While the female lead of the film is yet to be finalised, one name that has been making the rounds is that of actor Jennifer Winget, who has worked in TV shows like Bepannah, Dill Mill Gayye and Saraswatichandra, among others.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kartik aaryan rahul roy aashiqui + 1 more
kartik aaryan rahul roy aashiqui

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out