Kartik Aaryan turns red, hides his face as Kapil Sharma tells him ‘you snatched Akshay Kumar’s film’. Watch

Kartik Aaryan will feature in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show with his Dhamaka co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. Sony Entertainment Television shared a promo on Instagram on Wednesday.

Host Kapil Sharma said that after he starred in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, in which he had three wives, Kartik featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kapil added that after he announced a Netflix show, Kartik came out with a Netflix film. “Aapne soch rakha hai ki sirf top celebrities ko hi follow karenge (Have you thought of following only top celebrities)?” Kapil quipped, leaving Kartik in splits.

Kapil also brought up how he was replaced by Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador of a product he endorsed. “Akshay paaji ka toh aapko pata hai, unhone kaam chheenne mein three-year degree course kiya hua hai (You know Akshay has done a three-year degree course in how to snatch other people’s work),” he joked, adding that Kartik is the only one who has done the unthinkable.

“Yeh pehla banda hai jinhone Akshay Kumar ki film chheen li (He is the first one to snatch Akshay Kumar’s film),” Kapil said. Kartik blushed and hid his face in his hands. “Main toh un bando ko dhoondh raha hoon jo mere producers ko bol rahe hai ki ₹100-50 kum le lo lekin Kartik ki film hume de do (I am looking for those who are approaching my producers and offering to do my films for less money),” he said. +

While Akshay featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kartik has stepped into his shoes in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Prithviraj teaser: Akshay Kumar plays ‘Hindustan ka sher’ in first promo, Manushi Chillar and Sonu Sood make appearances

Kapil then asked Mrunal why she has not been linked to anyone yet. He wondered if it is because she is focused on work or if people are scared of her as she is ‘Thakur saab ki beti (daughter of Mr Thakur)’. She asked him to find her a partner and he, in his signature flirtatious style, replied, “Main kisi ko kyun dhoondhu (Why should I find someone)?” His answer left her mouth agape.