Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan 'reunite' for romantic ad, but fans are puzzled: 'They shot this separately'

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry in films like Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang impressed fans. After a gap of many years, the two actors have appeared for an advertisement together, much to the excitement of fans. But soon enough, fans were left confused, with many wondering whether the two actors shot it separately. Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan in a still from the ad.

Hrithik and Katrina in the ad

In the ad for a watch brand that was shared on Instagram in a joint post, Hrithik is seen handing over a surprise gift to Katrina. She opens the gift and sees the watch, smiling. He says, ‘Something special, to celebrate us!’ Katrina responds, ‘It is perfect!’ The ad ends with Hrithik saying, ‘This feeling, this moment. The time is now.’ Although the two actors do appear in the same frame during the very end, fans were left scratching their heads as to why it looked so off.

How fans reacted

A comment read, “Clearly the video is shot separately and bad editing.” Another said, “I think they shot this video separately….look again.” Someone said, “They haven’t even shared the screen space together I feel! They both shot separately.” “They shot the ad separately with both Katrina and Hrithik.....why would you do that? It's evident in the last shot...spoils it.”

On the work front, Hrithik's most recent release was War 2, the spy action thriller which released in theatres on August 14. Also starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, the YRF Spy Universe film was directed by Ayan Mukherji. The film has managed to cross the ₹200 crore mark in India even though it has not been well-received by critics or audiences.

Meanwhile Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in early 2024. In 2023, she reprised the beloved character of Zoya in Tiger 3, starring opposite Salman Khan.