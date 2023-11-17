Katrina Kaif and Sobhita Dhulipala look stunning in sarees at Mumbai event, enjoy folk performance. Watch

Actors Katrina Kaif and Sobhita Dhulipala recently attended an event in Mumbai and also interacted with one another. Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms. The event was the book launch of fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif shares new pics from Diwali celebrations at sea-facing home, keeps it subtle yet traditional in gold)

Katrina and Sobhita enjoy folk dance

Sobhita Dhulipala and Katrina Kaif with Tarun Tahiliani at a Mumbai event.

In a video, Katrina Kaif and Sobhita stood on either side of Tarun and enjoyed a folk dance performance. Both of them smiled and clapped as they watched the dance. For the event, Katrina wore a mustard yellow saree and a matching blouse. Sobhita opted for a nude pink embellished saree and matching blouse.

Katrina and Sobhita speak to each other

Tarun also shared a series of pictures and videos from the event. In a clip, Katrina and Sobhita spoke with one another. Katrina was seen resting her hand on Sobhita's arm as the latter smiled.

Sobhita kept her hand on her chest and mouthed "Thank you" and later "bye" to Katrina. Tarun also posed individually with both Katrina and Sobhita in other photos.

About Katrina's latest film

Katrina was recently seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi and Vishal Jethwa. The film minted ₹44.50 crore on the day of release (November 12).

The film is inching towards the ₹200 crore club at the domestic box office. Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise. The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Speaking to ANI, Katrina opened up about how she prepped for the film, especially the crucial action sequences. “The action training in this film was definitely the toughest for all of us. We wanted to take it to a new level. It's a different type of action. It's very hand-to-hand. It's very real. We're seeing a lot of larger-than-life spectacles and around us, and also, you do have sequences like that in the film.”

About Sobhita's latest projects

Fans saw Sobhita recently in Prime Video's Made in Heaven 2 and The Night Manager. Released in August this year, Made in Heaven 2 also stars Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin and Shivani Raghuvanshi. The Night Manager also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, and Saswata Chatterjee.

