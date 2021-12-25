Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao to Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi: Celeb weddings of 2021

The year 2021 is coming to an end and we bring to you a list of all the celebrity weddings of this year. From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's private wedding, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar intimate wedding, to Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's sustainable wedding, fans have witnessed many celebrations this year.

Here's a list of the wedding in 2021:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: They tied the knot on December 9 in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. A few hours after their wedding, the couple shared first pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. They captioned the post, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." The two were dating for a few years before they tied the knot.

Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao: They got married in November in an intimate ceremony at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, Chandigarh. The couple shared pictures on their respective Instagram accounts after the wedding. Posting wedding photos, Rajkummar captioned it, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

Patralekhaa also shared photographs from the ceremony and said, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever...@rajkummar_rao."

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi: They tied the knot on February 16 in an intimate wedding. The venue was her apartment complex's garden in Mumbai. After the wedding, she shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. She wrote, "Love is a full circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar: They got married in June this year. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. Sharing the same picture on their respective Instagram accounts, they penned a note. "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya," it read.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani: They tied the knot on August 14 at the residence of her father, actor Anil Kapoor in Mumbai's Juhu area. Sharing a picture on Instagram after their wedding, Rhea wrote, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now, I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forevermore."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal: They got married in Alibaug's The Mansion House at a private ceremony on January 24. After their wedding, Varun shared photos on Instagram and wrote, "Life long love just became official."

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal: They tied the knot in November in Mumbai. The bride shared pictures after their wedding on Instagram and wrote, "Since the day I’ve known you I haven’t had one dull moment.. we have lived a few lifetimes in these 4 years and I cannot believe we’re headed towards forever together. Adi you’re my smile and you make me so happy .. thank you for choosing me every day and making my fears vanish and making me feel like the luckiest person to walk the earth. Now let’s go live our happily ever after .. I guess I did finally get SEALed." Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot in November.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain: They got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel in December. Posting photos on Instagram of their wedding, she captioned the post, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!" Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in December.

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal: They tied the knot in Delhi in November. On Instagram, she posted pictures with the hashtags--just married and Shraddha Arya Nagal. Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal tied the knot in November.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar: They got married in Mumbai on July 16. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married on July 16.

Sharing the first picture on Instagram after their wedding he wrote, "16.07.2021."

