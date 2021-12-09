Katrina Kaif shares photos from wedding with Vicky Kaushal: ‘Only love and gratitude in our hearts’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now husband and wife. They got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on Thursday. While the first pictures of them as newlyweds were shared online by paparazzo accounts, she has now posted pictures of the wedding on Instagram.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” Katrina wrote, sharing the photos. In the images, she was seen putting a garland around Vicky, sitting at the mandap holding hands with him and taking pheras.

Among those at the wedding were Malavika Mohanan, Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Gurdas Maan. Katrina’s close friend Salman Khan and his family skipped the celebrations. He is in Riyadh for the Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded, which will take place on Friday.

Vicky and Katrina reportedly asked all attendees to follow a no-phone policy. Some reports claim that guests were also given code names to maintain secrecy.

Until now, Vicky and Katrina were secretive about their relationship. During an appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2018, she said they ‘might look nice together’ on screen. When Vicky was told about Katrina’s comment during his episode, he pretended to faint.

Vicky and Katrina reportedly began dating in 2019. While they did not admit to being in a relationship, they attended parties together and even went away on romantic getaways.

Earlier this year, she came to cheer him on at the premiere of his film Sardar Udham and even penned a note, in which she called him ‘pure talent’. “@shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling - @vickykaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.