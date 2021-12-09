'Will wish Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal in person, very happy for them': Sonakshi Sinha on couple’s wedding

As actor-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tie the knot, actor Sonakshi Sinha has said that she will wish them ‘in person’. In a new interview, Sonakshi also said that she is happy for the couple.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married on Thursday at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. Earlier this week, the wedding venue was lit up in red and yellow lights for the wedding festivities. Katrina and Vicky were seen flying out of Mumbai on Monday for their destination wedding.

Speaking with India Today, Sonakshi said, "I'm very happy for them (Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal). I wish them well. But I will wish them in person.” Sonakshi will be seen next in the horror-comedy Kakuda, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

As per news agency ANI, with wedding preparations going on inside the luxurious property, security personnel and police officers were seen posted outside the entrance of the fort, along with barricading. Around eight security personnel in black uniforms and two police officers were seen guarding, what seems to be the main entrance of the wedding venue, added the report. It also said that Vicky and Katrina celebrated their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies along with their friends and family on December 7-8.

Several celebrity guests have arrived in Jaipur to join the wedding festivities. They include Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Nitya Mehra, Sharvari Wagh, Gurdas Maan, Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, Toshi Sabri, DJ Chetas, Gurdas, Radhika Madan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

A day ahead of leaving for Jaipur, Katrina, her mother Suzanne Turquotte and other family members were seen outside Vicky's Mumbai residence. Katrina wore a white ruffled saree, matching jewellery and left her hair open.

The duo has been spotted together on several occasions but never confirmed their relationship. Recently, she made an appearance at a special screening of Vicky's film Sardar Udham. A few days ahead of leaving for Jaipur, Vicky was spotted outside Katrina's residence and had also waved at them.