Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visit Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant, she replies

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently in New York and making the most of their time. Days after they visited Katrina's favourite dining place in the city, the couple visited Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona. Katrina shared a picture from the place on her Instagram Stories and called Sona a “home away from home.” Katrina and Priyanka will now be seen together in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Also read: Priyanka Chopra tries to educate Westerners about India, says mom Madhu Chopra: ‘They think we only have snake charmers’

Sharing a picture of herself and Vicky from the restaurant with restaurant co-owner Maneesh M Goyal, Katrina wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Home away from home -@sonanewyork loved the vibe - (heart emoticon) @priyankachopra as always everything you do is just amazing.” It shows Katrina in a floral beige dress and Vicky in black casuals. Around the same time, Vicky shared a picture of an ice-cream shake which he probably had at the restaurant.

Katrina shared a picture.

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo as well.

Priyanka reacted to Katrina's post, saying, "Love you honey! So glad you guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes you anytime…#homeawayfromhome."

Priyanka and Katrina will be seen together for the first time on screen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. The film will also star Alia Bhatt. It is an all-female road trip film that is expected to go on floors this year.

Talking to Film Companion, Farhan's filmmaker sister Zoya Akhtar had revealed that Alia and Katrina had contacted her wanting to do a film together after Priyanka Chopra had called them. She said, "The only reason where you can do it now is that all the players involved wanted to do it. Even if 10 years ago there were three big female stars, filmmakers, producers who would say 'Let's do this', it could have happened. I think it's alignment. I think it's intent firstly. They are huge, three of them, they are amazing and they are massive. And what's beautiful about them is that they are distinct personalities. There's nobody that's like the other."

Priyanka currently stays in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December last year.

