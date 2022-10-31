Katrina Kaif asks fans ‘How’s the josh?', fans find it cute. Watch

Katrina Kaif is currently promoting her upcoming horror comedy, Phone Bhoot. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Jackie Shroff. Katrina, who is married to actor Vicky Kaushal, recently said one of his popular lines from the film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, at a promotional event and got a positive response from the audience. Also read: Salman Khan makes Katrina Kaif blush with mention of Vicky Kaushal, reveals why he wants to spy on him. Watch

Katrina was dressed in a short blue dress and white shoes at the film promotion. During an interaction with the audience from the stage, she asked them in a high pitch tone, "How's the josh?" The audience too answered her back with full enthusiasm, saying “high” in unison.

A paparazzo account shared a video from the event on Instagram. A fan commented, “Josh is as big as Mount Everest ma'am.” Many wrote, “High ma'am” in the comments section. A fan called Katrina's gesture “cute”. A comment also read, “Cutie she is.”

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame, Phone Bhoot is set to release in theatres on November 4. It is produced under Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment. Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film features Kaif as a ghost with Siddhant and Ishaan as ghostbusters and Jackie as the antagonist.

At the trailer launch of the film earlier this month, Katrina had revealed Vicky's reaction to the film. She said, “Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction and that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to.”

Vicky had also shared the film trailer on his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Meri Cute-ni bani Bhoot-ni!!! Love (my cutie is playing a ghost).” Katrina and Vicky got married in December last year in a heavily guarded wedding ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

