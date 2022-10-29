Salman Khan makes Katrina Kaif blush with mention of Vicky Kaushal, reveals why he wants to spy on him. Watch

Salman Khan teased ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif about her husband Vicky Kaushal on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16. Katrina arrived on the show to promote her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot. On the show, she asked him who he would spy one if he became a ghost one day. Salman took an unexpected name. (Also read: Katrina Kaif teaches Salman Khan Tip Tip Barsa Paani moves on the sets of Bigg Boss 16. Watch)

Salman said, “Ek banda hai, uska naam Vicky Kaushal hai (There is a guy called Vicky Kaushal).” Katrina blushed hard on hearing her husband's name. When asked why, Salman said, “Loving hai, caring hai ya daring hai. Uske baare mein baat karta hu toh aap blushing hain (He's loving caring and daring. And when I talk about him, you blush).” Katrina agreed to all of it with a big smile.

Katrina and Salman have worked in movies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. They also dated each other for a while before splitting up but stayed good friends. They will be seen together again in Tiger 3.

Katrina married Vicky Kaushal last year after dating him for almost two years. They have never worked together. Their love story started on the couch of Koffee With Karan when Katrina said that she would look good with Vicky due to their similar heights. When told about this, Vicky swooned on Karan's couch. Later, they met at Zoya Akhtar's party and hit it off.

Salman is back as the host on Bigg Boss for this season. He took a break from the show's shoot last week after he was diagnosed with dengue. During Salman's absence, filmmaker Karan Johar served as the host for three episodes of the long-running reality show.

Bigg Boss features a host of popular celebrity contestants locked in the house with over 90 cameras monitoring each move. The 16th season of the show premiered on Colors channel on October 1.

