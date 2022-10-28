Katrina Kaif teaches Salman Khan Tip Tip Barsa Paani moves on the sets of Bigg Boss 16. Watch

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will dance with Katrina Kaif during 'Shukravaar ka vaar.’ In a promo shared on Twitter, Katrina is seen teaching Salman the steps to her hit track Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the film Sooryavanshi. In the video, Salman somehow managed to copy Katrina but in a hilarious manner. Katrina will be seen next in Phone Bhoot, essaying the role of a ghost. The film is set to be released in theatres on November 4. ( Also read: ‘Ghost’ Katrina Kaif tries to scare Kapil Sharma in hilarious video, asks 'tum bhooto se darte nahi?' Watch)

In the clip, Katrina wore a yellow bodycon dress with heels and Salman wore a black shirt with black pants and black shoes. Katrina rocked the hook step of the song while Salman tried his best to copy her in a hilarious manner. Both of them lip-synced to the song as well.

Katrina and Salman have worked in quite a few films together such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia and Bharat. Both of them will be re-uniting for Tiger 3, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release on on Diwali 2023.

Katrina Kaif is busy promoting her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show among others. The film Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. It's backed by Excel Entertainment, which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bish alongside Katrina, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. Katrina will essay the role of a ghost.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Pooja Hedge, which is slated to release in theatres on December 30.

