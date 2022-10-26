‘Ghost’ Katrina Kaif tries to scare Kapil Sharma in hilarious video, asks 'tum bhooto se darte nahi?' Watch

Actor Katrina Kaif tried several tactics to scare comedian Kapil Sharma in the promo for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on Wednesday. In the video, Katrina attempted to scare Kapil from different locations of the set. Kapil reacted in a hilarious manner. Katrina will be seen next in Phone Bhoot, essaying the role of a ghost. The film is set to be released in theatres on November 4. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal wakes up as Katrina Kaif says ‘mai ek bhoot hoon’, calls it ‘biwi ka loving wake-up call’)

In the clip, Katrina tried to scare Kapil as she first appeared out of nowhere and stood near a staircase and said, ‘Kappu (Kapil)' and disappeared. Then, she made an appearance in the centre of the set and called him ‘Kappu' again, and vanished. Then, she entered through the main entrance and said, ‘Kappu.’ But Kapil did not get scared and her efforts went into vain.

In the video, Katrina came close to Kapil and asked in annoyance, “Kappu tum bhooto se darte nhi? (Kapil, aren't you scared of ghosts)." To which Kapil replied, “Bhootni agar Katrina Kaif ho toh aadmi manage kar hi leta hai (If the ghost is Katrina Kaif, then person manages somehow)." After hearing this, Katrina started laughing along with Archana Puran Singh, who is also seen on the show.

Katrina wore a red ethnic outfit and Kapil wore a black sleeveless jacket with black pants. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “This episode is going to be superhit (fire emoji).” Another fan commented, “Cutest bhoot (ghost) in the world (laughing emoji).” Another fan wrote, “Katy (Katrina) at Kapil Sharma show (red heart emojis)."

Katrina will be next seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, where she will essay the character of a ghost. Recently, the first song of Phone Bhoot Kinna Sona released and fans praised Katrina's performance. The film is set to release on November 4. Kapil is also gearing up for his film Zwigato, where he will essay the role of a food delivery executive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON