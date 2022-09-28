Katrina Kaif laughs as Sunny Kaushal takes her blessings in unseen pic from wedding with Vicky; wishes him on birthday

Actor Katrina Kaif on Wednesday wished her brother-in-law, actor Sunny Kaushal, on his birthday with an unseen picture from her wedding celebrations. Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a photo in which Sunny joked and took her blessings. Vicky Kaushal, who stood near them kept one of his hands on Sunny's back and held Katrina with the other. All of them were seen laughing in the candid photo. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif dances with students and teachers at mom’s school in Madurai)

In the photo, Katrina wore an orange ethnic outfit and wrapped a pink dupatta around her. Vicky was seen in a yellow and white outfit, while Sunny Kaushal was dressed in a black outfit. Both Katrina and Vicky had white garlands around their neck.

The photo was seemingly clicked inside the Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, where Katrina and Vicky tied the knot. Several guests were seen in the background in the picture. Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, "Jeete raho, khush raho (Live long, be happy) (cake and smiling emojis)." Reacting to the post, actor Mini Mathur commented, "hahahah lovvvvvve." Actor Angira Dhar wrote, "Hahahah laaaaaav this!"

On Instagram, Vicky also wished his brother Sunny and shared a picture. In the photo, the duo sat next to each other twinning in white outfits. Vicky had his arm around Sunny. "Happy Birthday to the most sarwa gunn sampanna Kaushal! Love you @sunsunnykhez (kissing face, red heart and cake emojis)," Vicky captioned the post. Sarwa gunn sampanna means a person who has all the good qualities. The picture was also seemingly clicked during the wedding celebrations of Vicky and Katrina.

The couple tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. Although the couple never accepted being in a relationship in public, they dated for around two years before tying the knot.

Fans will see Katrina next in the upcoming horror comedy film Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 4. Apart from that, she is also a part of Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, which is slated to release on April 23, 2023.

Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's untitled next. Apart from these two, he also has Anand Tiwari's untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the line. Sam Bahadur is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

