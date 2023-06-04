When Katrina Kaif learnt 'violent' Punjabi song for Vicky Kaushal thinking it was romantic, got this reaction

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif come from different backgrounds but the two have now been happily married for one-and-a-half years. Vicky has now revealed Katrina once learnt a Punjabi song to impress him but later realised it was a wrong choice. Katrina assumed the song was romantic but it was actually all about guns and violence. Also read: Vicky Kaushal sends love, dedicates song to Katrina Kaif after she praises his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Katrina Kaif once learnt a Punjabi song for Vicky Kaushal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina has English as her native language and grew up travelling from one country to another, whereas Vicky has grown up in India and is known for his fascination with Punjabi songs. Katrina has already learnt how to greet in Punjabi.

When Katrina learnt the wrong song for Vicky

According to a report in Pinkvilla.com, Vicky revealed that Katrina made an effort to learn a Punjabi song for him but when she actually sang for him, the Masaan actor replied, “I’ll feel the romance in it but don’t sing it somewhere else.” He couldn't recall the song but said the lyrics were about - if you come in my way, I will shoot you.

Vicky dedicated his song to Katrina

On Friday, Vicky saw the theatrical release of his film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He stars opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film. Katrina gave the movie a shoutout on her Instagram Stories on the day of its release. Sharing the film poster, she wrote, “Congratulations to the entire team, a film made with so much heart.” Vicky re-shared the post and dedicated a line from his song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye "Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye!" to her in reaction to her post.

Vicky on Katrina's knowledge of Punjabi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the recent Filmfare Awards, Vicky was asked about how much Punjabi Katrina has learnt in his company. He replied, “Ki haal-chaal hai, Haal chaal vadiyaa ne (how are you, all good?)?" and added, “Usse thodi si bhi Punjabi aati hai, main faint ho jaata hu (she speaks a bit of Punjabi and I faint)."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Sawai Madhopur in December 2021. The two were briefly rumoured to be in a relationship but were never spotted together or confirmed the same until they tied the knot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON