Katrina Kaif plays badminton with Siddhant Chaturvedi on sets of Phone Bhoot, Ishaan Khatter feels left out. Watch

Katrina Kaif has shared a video of a badminton match with her Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, during their shooting schedule in Udaipur. It also had Ishaan Khatter in the frame as he danced in the background, probably waiting for his turn to play as well.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Katrina wrote, “A very professional looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in @ishaankhatter did get to play @siddhantchaturvedi graciously let it appear that I had the upper hand which definitely was not the case.”

Both Siddhant and Ishaan commented to the video to throw more light on what went on the sets in between breaks. Reacting to Katrina’s claim in the caption, Siddhant wrote, “Ha ha! Now Wait for the real version #ReelvsReal.” Ishaan Khatter teased him saying, “Sid you’ve been chattering too much…she tagged you as @siddhantchattervedi. Katty with her Baddy.”

Pictures and videos being shared by the Phone Bhoot trio are proof the team is having a blast during the making of the film. Siddhant had recently shared a video in which he and Ishaan were seen working out with the picturesque Lake Pichola in front of them. At one point in the video, Siddhant was seen carrying the weight of Ishaan as they were attached to each other through a waistband. While all this happened a soft melody of Rim Jhim Gire Sawan played in the backdrop.

Asking Katrina to join in the fun workout session, Siddhant wrote in caption, "@katrinakaif Come workout with the boyzz!#Quick2Mins #SiddShaan #PhoneBhoot." She reacted, "Awesome, U guys have done more work then me today," and lauded Ishaan's editing skills by commenting, "@ishaankhatter this is creative genius."

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. It is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

