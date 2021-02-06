Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif plays badminton with Siddhant Chaturvedi on sets of Phone Bhoot, Ishaan Khatter feels left out. Watch
bollywood

Katrina Kaif plays badminton with Siddhant Chaturvedi on sets of Phone Bhoot, Ishaan Khatter feels left out. Watch

Katrina Kaif has shared a video in which she is seen playing badminton with her Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ishaan Khatter also makes an appearance in the video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi play badminton in Udaipur.

Katrina Kaif has shared a video of a badminton match with her Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, during their shooting schedule in Udaipur. It also had Ishaan Khatter in the frame as he danced in the background, probably waiting for his turn to play as well.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Katrina wrote, “A very professional looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in @ishaankhatter did get to play @siddhantchaturvedi graciously let it appear that I had the upper hand which definitely was not the case.”

Both Siddhant and Ishaan commented to the video to throw more light on what went on the sets in between breaks. Reacting to Katrina’s claim in the caption, Siddhant wrote, “Ha ha! Now Wait for the real version #ReelvsReal.” Ishaan Khatter teased him saying, “Sid you’ve been chattering too much…she tagged you as @siddhantchattervedi. Katty with her Baddy.”

Pictures and videos being shared by the Phone Bhoot trio are proof the team is having a blast during the making of the film. Siddhant had recently shared a video in which he and Ishaan were seen working out with the picturesque Lake Pichola in front of them. At one point in the video, Siddhant was seen carrying the weight of Ishaan as they were attached to each other through a waistband. While all this happened a soft melody of Rim Jhim Gire Sawan played in the backdrop.

Asking Katrina to join in the fun workout session, Siddhant wrote in caption, "@katrinakaif Come workout with the boyzz!#Quick2Mins #SiddShaan #PhoneBhoot." She reacted, "Awesome, U guys have done more work then me today," and lauded Ishaan's editing skills by commenting, "@ishaankhatter this is creative genius."

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of son Taimur, niece Inaaya chilling at her new home. See pic

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. It is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
katrina kaif phone bhoot siddhant chaturvedi ishaan khatter

Related Stories

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira says tooth extraction hurt worse than labour pain: 'Made it seem like a yoga stretch'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:55 AM IST
bollywood

Neha Dhupia hits the beach with birthday boy Angad Bedi, shares a glimpse of daughter Mehr having all the fun

PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:37 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP