Katrina Kaif gets rap lessons from Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Phone Bhoot set in fun BTS video. Watch

To mark Katrina Kaif’s birthday on Saturday, the producers of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot shared a quirky and fun behind-the-scenes video of the actor from the film’s set. In the video, Katrina attempts to rap as her co-stars in the film – Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter – try to coach her to get it right. Siddhant played a rapper in his debut Hindi film Gully Boy. Also read: Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif returns in new look with magical powers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video, the film’s production house Excel Entertainment wrote on Twitter, “There’s hype cos (because) you’re a vibe. Happy Birthday #KatrinaKaif.” The video introduced Katrina in her hip-hop avatar of Katie Kay and gives the first look at Katrina’s attempts at rapping. As she repeatedly gets it wrong and is visibly frustrated, Siddhant Chaturvedi tries to help her, while Ishaan laughs. She even takes feedback on her rap skills from other crew members in the video. The short clip ends with the three actors rapping inside a car as Siddhant films their video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina’s fans were all for her new avatar, with many calling it unexpected and cute. One fan wrote, “Kat trying to say ahaan like a rapper. So cute.” Another fan shared the video and tweeted, “Superstar #KatrinaKaif is killing it; she is so cool.”

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The first look of the comedy had been unveiled earlier this year, which got fans intrigued about the film.

Phone Bhoot was earlier supposed to release in theatres on October 7. But on Friday, the makers announced that the film had gotten a new release date. It will now be released on 4 November. After Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif will be seen alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3, which is releasing next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON