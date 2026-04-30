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Katrina Kaif reacts to Vicky Kaushal’s cheeky promotional post for her makeup brand: ‘Best for sleep deprived dads’

Late on Wednesday, Katrina Kaif reposted Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram Story, taking a dig at Vicky’s life as a new dad.

Apr 30, 2026 11:49 am IST
By Sugandha Rawal
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Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gave fans a rare peek into their personal dynamic. Recently, Vicky had social media in splits after playfully angling for a makeup brand deal to promote his wife’s beauty label. And Katrina matched his energy with a sweet note.

Katrina responds to Vicky’s witty post

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed a baby boy last year.

On Wednesday, Vicky took to his Instagram stories to promote a product from Katrina’s makeup brand, Kay Beauty. He wrote, “Caffinated cheeks for caffinated me! What a wow @katrinakaif @kaybykatrina.” He then joked that he tried to get a brand deal from Kay Beauty, writing, “I tried my best, but sadly not a paid promotion.” Later, her brand re-shared it, writing, “Officially adding "caffeinated cheeks" to our vocabulary.”

Late on Wednesday, Katrina reposted Vicky’s story on her own Instagram account, joking about Vicky’s life as a new dad. She responded with a witty remark that read, "best for sleep-deprived dads”.

The couple welcomed a baby boy, Vihaan, last year.

Katrina's Insta Story

Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also featured Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The film failed at the box office but received praise upon its OTT release. The actor is yet to announce her next project.

Vicky, on the other hand, was last seen in Chhaava, which turned out to be a major blockbuster. He is currently busy working on Love & War. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film was officially announced in January 2024 and was originally slated for a 2025 release. It has since been postponed to January 21, 2027.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sugandha Rawal

Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.

vicky kaushal katrina kaif
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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