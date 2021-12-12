Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien gives shout-out to Sharvari Wagh, Vicky Kaushal reacts to Isabelle Kaif’s post

While Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel made a special mention of Sharvari Wagh in his Instagram post, Vicky Kaushal commented on Isabelle Kaif’s post about the mehendi ceremony.
Katrina Kaif with Isabelle Kaif and Sharvari Wagh at her mehendi ceremony.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 07:07 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel shared a picture from her mehendi ceremony and gave a special shout-out to ‘pretty cool’ Sharvari Wagh. “I really do have the most beautiful family in the world, even more inside than out. Whatever I did in a past life I am certainly blessed in this one. Oh and @sharvari is pretty cool too,” he wrote.

In the photo, Katrina posed with her sisters as well as Sharvari. She also flaunted her hands adorned with henna. Sharvari is rumoured to be dating Vicky's younger brother, Sunny Kaushal.

Meanwhile, Katrina’s younger sister Isabelle Kaif also shared a few pictures from the mehendi function and wrote, “And this was supposed to be the chill night.” She also added dancing girl emojis.

Vicky Kaushal reacted to the post. “Hahaha true!” he wrote. His younger brother Sunny Kaushal commented, “Hahahah.. it was, wasn’t it!?!?” Sharvari wrote, “Hahaha I love the caption.”

Vicky Kaushal replied to Isabelle Kaif.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. They shared pictures of the wedding on Instagram with identical captions: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Shortly before the wedding, Vicky appeared on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls and described the kind of woman he wants to marry. “Whoever makes you feel at home all the time, you just know that connect. Also, where there is that understanding, where you love each other for your pluses and minuses both, and we make each other a better version of each other,” he said.

Vicky and Katrina began dating in 2019 but kept their relationship hidden. Earlier this year, rumours of their engagement emerged online but they denied it. Their posts about the wedding were their first official confirmation of the relationship.

