Vicky Kaushal’s cousin gives tour of wedding venue, guests’ room with 6 lakh motion-sensor toilets. Watch

Vicky Kaushal’s cousin Dr Upasana Vohra and her husband Arunendra Kumar shared a sneak peek into the rooms the guests of his and Katrina Kaif’s wedding were put up in. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9.

Arunendra, on his YouTube channel, shared a video in which he gave a room tour. He showed the balcony which had a ‘raja-maharaja feel’. The room had a four-poster canopy bed as well as wooden decor with intricate carvings, which gave it a luxurious feel.

There was a spacious changing area inside the room. Upasana and Arunendra then showed the motion-sensor toilet, which they said was worth ₹6 lakh, and its settings could be changed via remote control.

Upasana said that Arunendra recited a few lines at the sangeet ceremony, which impressed even Vicky and Katrina. She then showed the other areas inside the fort and said that the preparation for each ceremony was ‘perfect’.

Vicky and Katrina’s wedding was an intimate one, with only close friends and family members in attendance. They were in a hush-hush relationship for two years before they got married. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” they wrote in identical Instagram posts, sharing the wedding photos.

Sunny Kaushal, Vicky’s younger brother, welcomed Katrina into the family with an Instagram post. “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi (Today I have a place for one more person in my heart). Welcome to the family Parjai ji (sister-in-law). Just lots and lots of love and lifelong happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.”

Katrina’s younger sister Isabelle Kaif also dedicated a post to Vicky. “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world forever and ever and ever @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09,” she wrote.