Katrina Kaif says she would like to touch mom-to-be Alia Bhatt's belly when they meet

Katrina Kaif was asked in an interview recently about Alia Bhatt and what she would like to do whenever they met. Katrina had a cute reply to the question. Katrina and Alia were gym buddies a few years ago and struck a friendship there. They will also be seen together in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra. (Also read: Deepika Padukone says Katrina Kaif 'is upto no good' as they workout together, fans want a 'Katpika' selfie)

In the new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina asked what her first reaction would be to meeting Alia. She made belly-stroking gestures with a smile. Alia is currently expecting her first baby with husband Ranbir Kapoor. “That's what I'd like to do. I see her in the gym a lot. Yea, she is amazing. She is still doing her workouts in the gym,” she said.

For those who don't know, Katrina had dated Ranbir for a few years. They later broke up and he started seeing Alia in 2017. They got married in April this year. Katrina also started dating Vicky Kaushal two years ago. They got married last year in Jodhpur.

Katrina was also asked about Deepika Padukone. “I see her also in the gym a lot. We actually go to the same gym. Recently, she was doing some suspension thing in an exercise hammock, lying in it and I was taking a video of her and sending it to her.” Before Katrina, Ranbir had dated Deepika for a few years. The said video was shared by Deepika a few days ago on Instagram. “Me working really hard in the gym! Meanwhile, @katrinakaif upto no good filming me,” she captioned the post. Katrina commented, “We need two hammocks.”

Katrina's next release will be Phone Bhoot with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She plays a ghost in the movie. It releases this Friday. She also has Merry Christmas with Sriram Raghvan and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has Netflix movie Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. It will mark her Hollywood debut.

